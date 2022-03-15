More addiction treatment beds open in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says it has taken another step in helping people recover from substance use disorders.

Thirty-eight additional pre- and post-addiction treatment beds are now in operation in the province.

Read more: Saskatchewan mayors voice concerns with mental health and addictions support

The YWCA operates eight beds that opened last month in Prince Albert. The spaces support individuals who do not have stable, safe housing between completing their detox program and starting inpatient treatment.

“We often hear from clients and families about the challenge of finding support in those transitional moments between social detox and inpatient substance use treatment, as well as residential after-care resources,” Jennifer Suchorab from the Saskatchewan Health Authority said on Tuesday.

“The addition of the pre- and post-addiction treatment beds underscores the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s commitment to growing connected care and the right services at the right time, all within a strength-based, people-centred approach.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prairie Harm Reduction partners with government to create home for youth with addictions

The government said enhanced residential supports are key under its mental health addictions action plan.

It includes a $1-million commitment made in the 2019-20 budget to provide an additional 50 beds throughout the province.

“People in Prince Albert and across the province now have better access to the care they need to recover from addiction challenges,” said Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross.

“These pre- and post-treatment beds build on our government’s ongoing work to increase addiction services in Saskatchewan.”

Beds have previously opened in Lloydminster and Saskatoon, and eight post-treatment beds will open this summer in Regina.

The province said details are still being finalized for beds in Moose Jaw.

2:00 No timeline for Saskatoon drug treatment court 2 years later: government No timeline for Saskatoon drug treatment court 2 years later: government – Dec 16, 2021