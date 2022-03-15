More victims of grandparent scam in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say more seniors have fallen victim to the so-called “grandparent scam.”

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service was made aware of an incident during which a man asked for $12,000 and money was exchanged on March 11 at the residence of a 75-year-old victim.

The suspect was described to police as a stocky male wearing a black hoody and black pants.

Also on March 11, officers were made aware of another incident in which scammers called back and requested another $10,000 from an 87-year-old victim. A day prior the victim received a call that their grandson was in custody and $10,000 was required for his release.

Police say the victim attended two banks to withdraw the funds and turned them over to a man at the victim’s residence.

The suspect was a man wearing a grey hoody and a black mask.

It follows an incident involving an 82-year-old victim who surrendered $10,000 to a man last week.

“Police services do not call residents requesting money for the release of a suspect,” the service stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca. If you are a victim or have questions about an interaction, call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 274.