Peterborough senior falls victim to $10,000 grandparent scam: police

Peterborough police are warning the public after a senior recently lost thousands of dollars to the “grandparent scam.”

Police say on Thursday they were advised an 82-year-old resident received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, requesting $10,000 for the release of the victim’s granddaughter.

“An exchange was set up at the residence and the money handed over,” police said Friday. “The victim then became concerned and called police.”

The suspect involved in the scam was described as a man in his 20s.

Police say they are concerned that someone went to a residence and are advising people to be extra cautious.

“Police services do not call residents requesting money for the release of a suspect,” the service stated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you are a victim or have questions about an interaction, call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 274

If you suspect that you have received an email or call that may be a scam, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

