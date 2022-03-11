Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough senior falls victim to $10,000 grandparent scam: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 1:37 pm
Peterborough police are warning residents about a resurfacing 'grandparent' scam. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are warning residents about a resurfacing 'grandparent' scam. File / Global News

Peterborough police are warning the public after a senior recently lost thousands of dollars to the “grandparent scam.”

Police say on Thursday they were advised an 82-year-old resident received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, requesting $10,000 for the release of the victim’s granddaughter.

“An exchange was set up at the residence and the money handed over,” police said Friday. “The victim then became concerned and called police.”

Read more: ‘Grandparent scam’ resulted in nearly $43K stolen from victims, Toronto police say

The suspect involved in the scam was described as a man in his 20s.

Police say they are concerned that someone went to a residence and are advising people to be extra cautious.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Police services do not call residents requesting money for the release of a suspect,” the service stated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you are a victim or have questions about an interaction, call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 274

If you suspect that you have received an email or call that may be a scam, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Tracking scams during Fraud Prevention Month' Global News Morning Peterborough: Tracking scams during Fraud Prevention Month
Global News Morning Peterborough: Tracking scams during Fraud Prevention Month – Mar 4, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraud tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagScam tagCanadian Anti-Fraud Centre tagGrandparent scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers