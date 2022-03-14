Menu

Education

Saskatchewan government launches first of its kind education training program

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 7:55 pm
The Sask. government launches new education program that will deliver international training to the post-secondary education sector launches in the province. File / Global News

A first of its kind education program that will deliver international training to the post-secondary education sector has launched in Saskatchewan.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the International Education Practitioner Program that will support the post secondary education sector in capacity building, as well as strengthen the international education program in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Saskatchewan government signs education MOU with Republic of Philippines

“The International Education Practitioner Program will deliver international education training to the post-secondary education sector to support a consistent level of understanding and knowledge of international engagement across the province,” stated the Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky.

“This program builds capacity within the sector to host international students and helps meet commitments in Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan by positioning the province as a study destination of choice.”

The province says this program will ensure service delivery of international education is consistent across the province and that students can benefit from receiving the same experience and level of support regardless of where they study in Saskatchewan.

Read more: ‘The time is now’: USask med students join calls for safe consumption site funding

“The International Education Practitioner program will provide our practitioners with tremendous opportunities to share their experiences, continue learning as professionals and build stronger networks across our province,” stated Pirita Mattola, the University of Saskatchewan’s acting director of strategic enrolment management.

“The program will help build capacity, make progress toward international education goals in Saskatchewan, and play a key role in contributing to our collective competitiveness and responsiveness in a changing International Education environment.”

The province stated that the Ministry of Advanced Education will be partnering with the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) to deliver this training at the beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

For more information on this program, visit the Saskatchewan government website.

Click to play video: 'In-class learning will continue in Saskatchewan' In-class learning will continue in Saskatchewan
In-class learning will continue in Saskatchewan – Jan 6, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
