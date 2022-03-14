British Columbia becomes first province to tie minimum wage increases to inflation

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has become the first province in Canada to tie minimum wage increases to inflation.

The change means the minimum wage will jump to $15.65 per hour on June 1, up from $15.20 an hour.

The 45 cent increase will mean B.C. has the highest minimum wage in the country.

“This is so wages keep pace in a predictable way. This provides certainty for businesses as well,” Minister of Labour, Harry Bains said Monday.

“This better reflects the challenges for workers. Workers need to be able to keep up with cost of living.”

The challenge with the increases is they will be based on the average inflation increase of the year before.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2021, six per cent of employees in B.C. earned minimum wage or less. Of these workers 52 per cent of employees earning minimum wage or less were over the age of 25 and 58 per cent were women.

Even with the increases, B.C. is still well short of a living wage. The living wage in Metro Vancouver is $20.52 per hour.

The province says it is waiting on a report from the Fair Wages Commission before making a final decision on whether future increases could be higher than inflation.

2:02 Metro Vancouver ‘living wage’ rises more than 5% to $20.52/hour Metro Vancouver ‘living wage’ rises more than 5% to $20.52/hour – Nov 2, 2021

“We fully understand businesses are hurting and workers are still struggling living with some of the highest costs,” Bains said.

“There is no link of job losses to minimum wage. We are now the highest and our economy is one of the best in the country. We have 84,000 more workers working than pre-COVID.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past five years, B.C.’s general minimum wage has increased from $11.35 to $15.65 per hour.

As of June 1, an increase of 2.8 per cent will also apply to the live-in camp leader and live-in home support worker minimum daily wages.

“The increases to the minimum wage over the past few years have made a huge difference to me and my family,” Metrotown shopping mall cleaner Agnes Estimo said.

“I appreciate very much these timely changes, considering the inflation happening, but it also makes me feel valued and appreciated.”