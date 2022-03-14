City of Regina presents framework to help reach renewable, net-zero goal

Send this page to someone via email

“A dynamic and living plan” is how the City of Regina describes its new energy and sustainability framework to become a net-zero, renewable city by 2050.

The framework, which was introduced at a technical briefing on Monday morning at city hall, identifies what the city calls seven “big moves” and 31 related actions needed to achieve the city’s renewable goal.

The “big moves” include retrofitting existing buildings, net-zero new construction, fuel switching heating, renewable energy generation, reducing vehicle emissions, increasing active transportation and transit use and cleaning and re-energizing industry.

Each recommendation has an objective of reducing emissions, improving energy consumption and switching to renewable or low-carbon energy sources.

“This is an important milestone in our journey to become a renewable city,” stated Louise Folk, the city’s executive director of people and transformation. “The energy and sustainability framework is ambitious and requires sustained effort from the City of Regina, residents and all sectors of the community.

The plan will be considered by members of executive committee during a special meeting on March 24.

If given the green light, it will then be discussed by city council at its meeting on March 30.

