Police are investigating after a train derailed in Toronto on Sunday.

In a tweet Toronto police said the train derailed in the Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue area at 3:02 p.m.

“Several cars” were off the tracks.

However, police said there were no injuries and no hazardous spills.

Officers said the derailment is not causing any traffic disruption.

HAZARD:

Neilson Rd + McLevin Ave

3:02 pm

– train derailment

– several cars off tracks

– no injuries

– no hazardous spills

– no traffic disruption#GO472393

