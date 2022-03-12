Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan premier’s vehicle impounded in B.C., police say driver was impaired

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 9:13 pm
Vehicles seen in the City of Vancouver impound lot. View image in full screen
Vehicles seen in the City of Vancouver impound lot. Global News

A vehicle registered to the premier of Saskatchewan has been impounded in British Columbia, after the person driving it allegedly failed a roadside sobriety test, Global News has learned.

Vancouver police said they pulled a vehicle with Saskatchewan plates over around 1 a.m. on Thursday near Burrard and Robson streets after the driver, a 28-year-old man with a Saskatchewan licence, ran a red light.

Read more: Challenge to appeal B.C.’s 90-day roadside impaired driving suspension fails again

“VPD officers conducted an impaired driving investigation, which resulted in the driver failing a roadside sobriety test and being issued an automatic 90-day driving suspension,” Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

“The vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The driver was also ticketed for the red-light violation.”

The driver was not charged with a criminal offence.

Global News has confirmed the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, is registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Moe’s office confirmed a vehicle in his name had been impounded, and said it would “not be commenting further on a personal matter.”

Read more: Roadside drunk driving prohibition quashed by B.C. judge

British Columbia introduced its immediate roadside prohibition (IRP) legislation in 2010, which has faced several court challenges and was revied in 2014.

“Anybody who provides a breath sample into a roadside breathalyzer that registers a fail or anybody who refuses to comply with a roadside breathalyzer demand will receive an automatic 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day impound regardless of their previous history,” Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee explained of the law.

Lee said drivers can also face a criminal charge for impaired driving, but that police frequently use their discretion not to recommend one if the driver does not have a prior history.

