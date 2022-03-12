Saskatchewan premier’s vehicle impounded in B.C., police say driver was impaired

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle registered to the premier of Saskatchewan has been impounded in British Columbia, after the person driving it allegedly failed a roadside sobriety test, Global News has learned.

Vancouver police said they pulled a vehicle with Saskatchewan plates over around 1 a.m. on Thursday near Burrard and Robson streets after the driver, a 28-year-old man with a Saskatchewan licence, ran a red light.

“VPD officers conducted an impaired driving investigation, which resulted in the driver failing a roadside sobriety test and being issued an automatic 90-day driving suspension,” Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

“The vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The driver was also ticketed for the red-light violation.”

The driver was not charged with a criminal offence.

Global News has confirmed the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, is registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Moe’s office confirmed a vehicle in his name had been impounded, and said it would “not be commenting further on a personal matter.”

British Columbia introduced its immediate roadside prohibition (IRP) legislation in 2010, which has faced several court challenges and was revied in 2014.

“Anybody who provides a breath sample into a roadside breathalyzer that registers a fail or anybody who refuses to comply with a roadside breathalyzer demand will receive an automatic 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day impound regardless of their previous history,” Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee explained of the law.

Lee said drivers can also face a criminal charge for impaired driving, but that police frequently use their discretion not to recommend one if the driver does not have a prior history.