Man charged in connection to three alleged sexual assaults in transit station: Toronto police

A man has been charged in connection to alleged incidents of sexual assaults at a downtown Toronto transit station on Friday.

According to police, the alleged sexual assaults took place between 8:25 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Union station.

They have charged 26-year-old David Ntim with three counts of sexual assault and uttering threats.

According to a release, investigators are concerned there may be more victims and have released a description of Ntim.

Police said he is six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs around 230 pounds, with a black beard and black cornrows.

He was wearing a backpack and a fold-up portable motorized scooter, police added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.