Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection to three alleged sexual assaults in transit station: Toronto police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 5:09 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A man has been charged in connection to alleged incidents of sexual assaults at a downtown Toronto transit station on Friday.

According to police, the alleged sexual assaults took place between 8:25 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Union station.

Read more: Toronto stabbing leaves woman in 60s with serious injuries: police

They have charged 26-year-old David Ntim with three counts of sexual assault and uttering threats.

Trending Stories

According to a release, investigators are concerned there may be more victims and have released a description of Ntim.

Police said he is six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs around 230 pounds, with a black beard and black cornrows.

Read more: Toronto man arrested in connection with theft of vehicle that had a child inside

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a backpack and a fold-up portable motorized scooter, police added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagdowntown toronto tagUnion Station tagToronto Sexual Assault tagDavid Ntim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers