Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we’re going to highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

4 men, 3 ambulances, 1 mission: Canadian volunteers to deliver medical aid to Ukraine

With the world’s attention still focused on Ukraine and the Russian invasion, this week we spoke to a Metro Vancouver man who is teaming up with two other Canadians and a man from the U.K. to deliver three ambulances loaded with vital medical equipment to the war-torn country.

The three Canadians are all former veterans, while their U.K. colleague is a former medic and current paramedic in Ontario.

The team has already secured one ambulance, donated fully loaded by the Bristol Ambulance Service, and is working to finalize the purchase of two more by next week.

From there, they hope to load them with as much medical gear as possible before driving them to Poland, then across the border into Ukraine.

The ambulances and gear will then be donated to Ukrainian civilian officials.

International Women’s Day: Meet 5 extraordinary advocates working to uplift women in B.C.

The world also marked International Women’s Day this week.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Break the Bias.”

It envisions a diverse, equitable and inclusive planet where the differences of women are celebrated, and stereotypes and discrimination are a thing of the past.

We profiled five women doing extraordinary things every day in our province to lift and empower others.

‘An absolute icon’: Chinatown restaurant reopens nearly seven years after being gutted by fire

Nearly seven years after it was gutted by fire, an iconic restaurant has reopened in Vancouver’s Chinatown — bringing new life to the historic neighbourhood.

In April 2015, the building which housed the former Daisy Garden Restaurant was destroyed by fire.

The eatery first opened in 1979 and had been run by the same family for years. Owner Susanna Ng said one of the original owners recently retired.

“It took us seven years to rebuild it and to get to this stage,” she told Global News.

Canucks to don new Pride warm-up jerseys ahead of Friday’s matchup with Washington Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks‘ latest community-focused warm-up jersey will hit the ice Friday, this time in support of the LGBTQ2 community.

The team will wear the new jerseys during warm-up, ahead of their Pride Night 7 p.m. matchup with the Washington Capitals.

The white kit features the Canucks’ leaping orca logo rendered in the rainbow colours of the Pride flag and was designed by queer Swedish artist Mio.

Elements inspired by the artist’s own experiences and British Columbia’s landscape — mountains, forest, sky, ice and sea — have been worked into the orca crest.

Kelowna woman spending $50K to clone treasured cat

“To each their own, I don’t expect everyone to understand or agree and that’s perfectly fine,” said Stewart.

Stewart wants to clone Bear, her ragdoll cat that was hit by a car and killed in late January.

“A lady in an SUV was speeding through the neighbourhood and that was it,” said Stewart.

The Kelowna resident is now working with a company in Texas.