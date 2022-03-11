Junior hockey: With mask mandate lifted, teams hoping to see increase in fans

Send this page to someone via email

Bruce Hamilton is looking forward to the weekend. So is Brooks Christensen.

This week, B.C. health officials announced that the province-wide indoor mask order was being lifted.

For hockey fans, that means no longer having to wear a mask when watching a game inside an arena, though people are free to wear them if they so choose.

This weekend, both the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets and BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks have home games.

And both teams hope to see more fans in the stands, either with or without masks.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton said of his team’s home game against Kamloops on Saturday night.

Prospera Place announced today that guests in attendance will no longer have to wear masks in adherence with the new B.C. provincial guidelines. pic.twitter.com/EhOiEHZRAA — Prospera Place (@ProsperaPlace) March 11, 2022

Up the road, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks have a pair of home games this weekend: Friday night against Trail, then Wenatchee on Saturday night.

“For us, the biggest thing is having our fans get to the point where they’re comfortable again,” said Christensen, the Silverbacks’ general manager.

“Obviously, the masks have been a big part of our lives for the past couple of years now, but we’re excited for our fans just to be able to go in and enjoy the game and not worry about having to put their mask on and off when eating or drinking.”

Christensen says the team is fortunate to have dedicated fans during the pandemic, “grinding it out with the mask on.”

“I think the (mask mandate lifting) should start bringing more people out,” he said.

Elsewhere in the BCHL on Friday night, the West Kelowna Warriors will host Wenatchee and Vernon visits Prince George. On Saturday, West Kelowna visits Prince George.

The Silverbacks (34-9-4-1-0) are having an outstanding season, and have the league’s second-best record with 73 points.

“We’re definitely surprising people this season,” said Christensen. “We’ve really been trying to build a culture here that’s around winning, but also developing good players.

“Now that restrictions are lifting and our guys are getting out in the community, our fans are starting to see and meet some of our players that they didn’t get a chance to last season.

“I think that the word is spreading and hopefully we continue working hard and being rewarded for it.”

In Kelowna, the Rockets are gearing up to play four consecutive games against Kamloops.

The rival franchises are both having outstanding seasons: Kamloops (39-14-2-0) is first in B.C. Division standings with 80 points, while Kelowna (34-14-1-3) is second with 72 points. Notably, though, the Rockets have played three fewer games.

Further, Kelowna has dominated Kamloops this season, winning seven of eight games.

So with all that in mind, Hamilton is hoping not only for a full house, but a loud crowd to cheer on the home side.

“The capacity (restrictions) were lifted a while ago, and we didn’t see much of an uplift,” continued Hamilton. “And now with the mask (mandate being lifted), that’ll help.

“Still, I think it’s important that people respect the wishes of people who want to continue to wear their masks, which they will certainly be allowed to do.”

By B.C. lifting its mask mandate, Hamilton said “it opens the door for people who want to come back and have some fun.”

However, while face coverings are optional, proof of vaccination is still required to enter Prospera Place.