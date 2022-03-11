City of Kingston to lift all vaccine, masking requirements along with province

Following the direction of the provincial government, the City of Kingston will be lifting all COVID-19 restrictions put in place during the pandemic.
Those include the vaccine passport, masking in indoor settings as well as passive COVID-19 screening questions.
Affected facilities include:
- all recreation facilities including Artillery Park Aquatic Centre and the INVISTA Centre
- cultural facilities and museums including Kingston Grand Theatre
- City Hall and administrative buildings such as 1211 John Counter Blvd., and Housing and Social Services at 362 Montreal St.
- Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches
Trending Stories
Various animals perish in barn fire in Newburgh
“We understand that everyone is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic at their own pace. Please respect and be considerate of individuals who prefer to wear a mask when indoors or in groups after the mandate is lifted on March 21,” says Brandi Timpson, manager of emergency preparedness.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments