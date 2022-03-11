Menu

Health

City of Kingston to lift all vaccine, masking requirements along with province

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 11:47 am
Kingston City Hall View image in full screen
Kingston City Hall. CKWS TV / Megan King

Following the direction of the provincial government, the City of Kingston will be lifting all COVID-19 restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

Those include the vaccine passport, masking in indoor settings as well as passive COVID-19 screening questions.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. businesses eager for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Affected facilities include:

  • all recreation facilities including Artillery Park Aquatic Centre and the INVISTA Centre
  • cultural facilities and museums including Kingston Grand Theatre
  • City Hall and administrative buildings such as 1211 John Counter Blvd., and Housing and Social Services at 362 Montreal St.
  • Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches
“We understand that everyone is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic at their own pace. Please respect and be considerate of individuals who prefer to wear a mask when indoors or in groups after the mandate is lifted on March 21,” says Brandi Timpson, manager of emergency preparedness.

