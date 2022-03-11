City of Kingston to lift all vaccine, masking requirements along with province

Send this page to someone via email

Following the direction of the provincial government, the City of Kingston will be lifting all COVID-19 restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

Those include the vaccine passport, masking in indoor settings as well as passive COVID-19 screening questions.

Affected facilities include:

all recreation facilities including Artillery Park Aquatic Centre and the INVISTA Centre

cultural facilities and museums including Kingston Grand Theatre

City Hall and administrative buildings such as 1211 John Counter Blvd., and Housing and Social Services at 362 Montreal St.

Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches

“We understand that everyone is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic at their own pace. Please respect and be considerate of individuals who prefer to wear a mask when indoors or in groups after the mandate is lifted on March 21,” says Brandi Timpson, manager of emergency preparedness.

