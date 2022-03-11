Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Barn fire in Newburgh causes $600,000 damage

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 9:32 am
Barn fire in Newburgh. View image in full screen
Barn fire in Newburgh. Dominic Owens

A barn was destroyed in a fire that ripped through it around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The barn was located at J&J Farms on Craigen Road, just northeast of Napanee.

Video of fire shows a portion of the barn in flames, along with heavy black smoke.

According to social media, there were animals in the barn at the time of the blaze. Reports indicate that the horses were saved from the fire, but there were cows, pigs, chickens and horseback riding equipment lost in the incident.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Fully involved’ fire destroys barn on Wolfe Island

The quick response by the Stone Mills Fire Department, along with support from the Napanee fire department, were enough to limit the fire to the barn.

Story continues below advertisement

Stone Mills Deputy Fire Chief James Richmond says the barn is a total loss and estimates the damage at approximately $600,000, but couldn’t accurately estimate the cost of the livestock and equipment lost. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

On Facebook, one of the farm’s employees, Val Lacasse, asked residents from the surrounding area to help recoup some of the items lost in the fire. She said they’re looking for spare hay, halters, lead ropes, grain and grain buckets.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagNapanee tagHorses tagCows tagChickens tagBarn tagSilo tagNewburgh tagPerish tagbran fire tagJ&J Farms tagryan pedigrew tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers