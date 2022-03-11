SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

‘Credible reports’ exist claiming Russian cluster bomb use in Ukraine: UN

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 11, 2022 8:08 am
Click to play video: 'Ukraine-Russia peace talks fruitless amid Moscow’s claims about hospital bombing' Ukraine-Russia peace talks fruitless amid Moscow’s claims about hospital bombing
WATCH: Ukraine-Russia peace talks fruitless amid Moscow's claims about hospital bombing

The UN human rights office said on Friday it had received “credible reports” of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions in populated areas in Ukraine, adding that indiscriminate use of such weapons might amount to war crimes.

The UN agency has dozens of monitors in the country and more are expected to arrive once a commission established by the Geneva-based Council to probe possible war crimes is operational. It has confirmed at least 549 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, although says the real figure is likely higher.

“Due to their wide area effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas is incompatible with the international humanitarian law principles governing the conduct of hostilities,” spokesperson Liz Throssell told journalists in Geneva.

“We remind the Russian authorities that directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages and other forms of indiscriminate attacks, are prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Russia attacks western Ukraine, convoy outside Kyiv assumes striking positions

Cluster bombs are made up of a hollow shell that explodes in mid-air, dispersing dozens or even hundreds of smaller ‘bomblets’ over a wide area. Russia is not a party to a 2008 convention banning cluster munitions although is bound by international humanitarian law, particularly the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks.

Trending Stories

Ukraine on Friday accused Russian forces of hitting a psychiatric hospital near the eastern town of Izyum. Throssell said reports of attacks on health centres in Ukraine were “shocking”.

A World Health Organization database showed on Friday that there have so far been 27 confirmed attacks on health care centres since the Russian invasion began, without naming the perpetrators. Russia has denied it has been targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian civilians bear the brunt of slow-moving Russian advance' Ukrainian civilians bear the brunt of slow-moving Russian advance
Ukrainian civilians bear the brunt of slow-moving Russian advance

Asked about a potential change in Facebook policy that would allow some users to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers, Throssell called it “concerning” and said her office would raise it with the company.

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine news tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tagcluster bomb tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers