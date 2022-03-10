SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada’s defence chief warns Russia has reoccupied Arctic bases

By Marie Woolf The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 8:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘Severest of responses’ for Putin’s target of civilians, Trudeau says' Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘Severest of responses’ for Putin’s target of civilians, Trudeau says
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Thursday. "(Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to know that the consequences for his actions, already, will be severe. And further escalations by him, further targeting of civilians, further use of problematic ways to kill civilians is going to be met with the severest of responses both globally and individually on him," Trudeau said.

Canada’s defence chief says protecting the country’s Arctic region is a key priority for the Armed Forces, warning that Russia has reoccupied abandoned Cold War bases in its Far North.

Speaking at a defence conference in Ottawa, Gen. Wayne Eyre said defending NATO’s northern flank “is a key area of concern” for the Canadian military.

Eyre said the threat of a Russian incursion into Canada’s Arctic from the North is very low at the moment. But the general said it could not be ruled out in the decades to come.

Read more: Russia says the U.S. is making bioweapons in Ukraine. Here’s the reality

He was answering questions about whether Russia could extend its territorial ambitions to Canada’s Arctic region or even invade Canada from the North.

He said it is “not inconceivable that our sovereignty may be challenged” in the future from the North. The military needs to “consider the long game” and look at what else Russia is doing in the world. He said “the Far North is a key area of concern.”

The chief of the defence staff warned about the “remilitarization” of the North by Russia, which has reoccupied formerly abandoned Cold War bases in its Arctic region.

He said Canada’s Arctic is potentially vulnerable because of its sparse population and lack of infrastructure.

But Eyre said showing that Canada’s military can fight and operate in extreme conditions at the furthest reaches of its territory acts as a deterrent and may make an aggressor think twice.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainians mourn fallen soldier with funeral in Lviv' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainians mourn fallen soldier with funeral in Lviv
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainians mourn fallen soldier with funeral in Lviv

“One of the challenges, one of the expressions of sovereignty is being able to project force to the extremities of your country,” he said.

He said Canada has a “demonstrable capability” and can “exercise that on a regular basis.” The general said “that has a deterrence of its own and it changes the decision calculus of anyone who may try to put little green men on one of our islands up there.”

Eyre said Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s recklessness has made the world a much more dangerous place, but his naked aggression toward Ukraine has given NATO new energy.

Read more: House leader asks for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to speak in Canadian parliament next week

The general said Canada’s Armed Forces needs to be versatile and plan for future threats, as well as change aspects of military culture to attract new recruits.

He said it was important to imbue in military personnel the principle of selfless service ahead of personal beliefs. The general said he was aware there was a polarization in society, as shown by the recent protests in Ottawa, and was worried by some of the ideology circulating and that some veterans adhered to it.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
