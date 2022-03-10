SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

House leader asks for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to speak in Canadian parliament next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 6:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukraine criticizes NATO after children’s hospital bombed' Ukraine criticizes NATO after children’s hospital bombed
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is condemning NATO for not establishing a no-fly zone over his country, after Russian forces were accused of bombing a children's and maternity hospital. Aaron McArthur reports.

Government House leader Mark Holland has asked House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to approve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to Canada’s Parliament next week.

Zelenskyy has accepted an invitation to speak to MPs and senators and Holland proposes he do so at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The House of Commons and Senate are not scheduled to sit again until March 21 and Holland says MPs were not able to adopt a motion about the address by Zelenskyy before beginning the two-week break.

Read more: Russia says the U.S. is making bioweapons in Ukraine. Here’s the reality

Holland says this would give Canadians a chance to hear directly from Zelenskyy about the “urgent and dire” situation in his country, which was invaded by Russia just over two weeks ago.

He says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rota, Senate Speaker George Furey, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and a member of the Green Party would also speak.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN nuclear watchdog says situation is “dire.”' Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN nuclear watchdog says situation is “dire.”
Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN nuclear watchdog says situation is “dire.”

Holland is also asking that all speakers be able to remove their masks and that guests be allowed in the galleries and on the floor of the House of Commons for the address.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
