Kelowna Mountie charged with obstruction of justice after allegedly sexting crime victim

A Kelowna Mountie who’s alleged to have sent graphic and sexually explicit text messages to a victim in a case he was investigating now faces two criminal charges.

Const. Sean Eckland was charged Thursday with two counts of obstructing justice contrary to section 139(2) of the Criminal Code, under Provincial Court file number 97113-1.

“The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer,” the BC Prosecution Office said in a media release.

The first appearance on this matter is scheduled for April 4 in Kelowna Provincial Court.

It’s nearly four years to the date that the alleged offenses occurred. On April 22, 2018, officers responded to the 13000-block of McCreight Road in Lake Country.

At the time, RCMP said in a press release that they were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent man. As the case proceeded through the courts, and the accused was convicted and sentenced for the attack, it’s alleged that Eckland was sexting the victim from his personal cell phone.

In December of 2019, an internal RCMP investigation into this matter got underway. Eckland was then suspended with pay and his duty status was subject to continual assessment.

Global News has asked the RCMP for an update of Eckland’s status but have not yet received a response.