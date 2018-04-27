Severely beaten woman discovered when Okanagan RCMP investigate call

A 39-year-old Lake Country man has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats after a woman was found severely beaten Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say Lonnie Noel Smith was arrested April 22 at 3:40 p.m. after police checked on the well-being of residents at a home in the 13000 block of McCreight Road.

“RCMP were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent male,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP said.

O’Donaghey said police obtained a search warrant to look through the home during their investigation.

He said the public is not at risk and the suspect and woman are known to each other.

“RCMP can confirm that this was an isolated incident.”

Smith remains in custody pending a court appearance Friday in Kelowna.

“Anyone who may be able to provide investigators with any additional information is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288,” O’Donaghey said.