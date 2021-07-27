Menu

Crime

Former B.C. Mountie gets conditional sentence for pursuing sexual relationships while on duty

By Doyle Potenteau & Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 1:02 pm
Brian Burkett was originally charged with seven counts for allegedly pursuing sexual relationships while on duty in Kelowna, B.C., between 2015 and 2016. View image in full screen
Brian Burkett was originally charged with seven counts for allegedly pursuing sexual relationships while on duty in Kelowna, B.C., between 2015 and 2016. Submitted

A former B.C. RCMP officer who previously pleaded guilty to one count of breach of trust for pursuing sexual relationships while on duty has received a nine-month conditional sentence.

Brian Burkett, a former constable in Kelowna, was originally charged with seven counts of breach of trust.

The BC Prosecution Service stated the charges involved allegations of misconduct against seven individuals between October 2015 and August 2016. Crown counsel condensed the women’s accusations into a single charge following a plea deal.

Read more: ‘I’m outraged’: Women react to former Mountie’s plea deal, handling of victim statements

During Tuesday’s sentencing in B.C. Supreme Court, the judge allowed Burkett to serve his sentence in Alberta, where he lives and works.

Crown had been seeking a sentence of six months to a year behind bars, while defence was seeking a conditional sentence of six months to a year, which would be served in the community.

Read more: ‘I feel broken’: Victim reacts to former Kelowna Mountie’s plea deal

In an interview earlier this year with Global News, an executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services believes Burkett should have had to face a breach of trust charge for each of the seven victims.

“It’s jarring to think that the Crown prosecutor would want to reduce the seven breach of trust charges down to one,” Angela Marie MacDougall said in June.

Read more: ‘That was a terrifying experience’: Women describe reporting Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged abuse of power

“It’s yet another example of the ways in which victims cannot trust the system, both in terms of policing in this case, but also the Crown prosecutor’s decisions,” she added.

More to come

With files from Jules Knox

