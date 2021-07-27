Former B.C. Mountie gets conditional sentence for pursuing sexual relationships while on duty

Send this page to someone via email

A former B.C. RCMP officer who previously pleaded guilty to one count of breach of trust for pursuing sexual relationships while on duty has received a nine-month conditional sentence.

Brian Burkett, a former constable in Kelowna, was originally charged with seven counts of breach of trust.

The BC Prosecution Service stated the charges involved allegations of misconduct against seven individuals between October 2015 and August 2016. Crown counsel condensed the women’s accusations into a single charge following a plea deal.

During Tuesday’s sentencing in B.C. Supreme Court, the judge allowed Burkett to serve his sentence in Alberta, where he lives and works.

#BREAKING: Brian Burkett escapes jail time. The former police officer has just received a 9 month conditional sentence to be served in the community. The judge will allow him to serve his sentence in #Alberta where he is currently living and working. @GlobalOkanagan — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 27, 2021

Crown had been seeking a sentence of six months to a year behind bars, while defence was seeking a conditional sentence of six months to a year, which would be served in the community.

In an interview earlier this year with Global News, an executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services believes Burkett should have had to face a breach of trust charge for each of the seven victims.

“It’s jarring to think that the Crown prosecutor would want to reduce the seven breach of trust charges down to one,” Angela Marie MacDougall said in June.

“It’s yet another example of the ways in which victims cannot trust the system, both in terms of policing in this case, but also the Crown prosecutor’s decisions,” she added.

4:40 Women describe reporting a Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged abuse of power Women describe reporting a Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged abuse of power – Apr 21, 2021

— With files from Jules Knox

