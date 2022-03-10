Alberta K-6 curriculum update coming Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister will provide an update on the implementation of the kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum Thursday afternoon.

Adriana LaGrange is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

In December, the government announced it would be delaying the full implementation of its proposed curriculum. The draft plan received fierce opposition from some students and teachers across Alberta.

The draft curriculum, released in March 2021, focuses on literacy, numeracy and practical skills including computer coding, budgets and public speaking. At the time, LaGrange said it applies to eight core subjects and reflects dominant themes and concerns expressed by parents.

Story continues below advertisement

“They told us they wanted to leave behind educational fads and unproven methods of discovery or inquiry learning,” LaGrange told a news conference.

In April, the Alberta Teachers’ Association called on the province to immediately scrap the proposed plan and start again.

“This curriculum is fatally flawed,” president Jason Schilling said. “Many of the teachers believe that putting it before children will cause harm. We cannot allow that to happen.”

In January, the province announced it was taking steps forward to ensure that a new curriculum would be in effect this fall, including a month of virtual engagement sessions.