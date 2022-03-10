SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs goaltender Campbell out with rib injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 10:43 am

TORONTO – A rib injury will keep Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Jack Campbell out of the lineup for at least two weeks.

Campbell made 26 saves in Toronto’s 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday but did not practise on Wednesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began

The Maple Leafs have recalled Erik Källgren from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden sports a 15-8-1 record with a .904 save percentage in his first season with the Marlies.

Källgren was expected to backup Petr Mrazek in the Leafs’ net Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers