Booker and the Suns take on the Raptors

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 10, 2022 3:23 am

Toronto Raptors (35-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (53-13, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Suns have gone 28-7 at home. Phoenix is eighth in the league with 48.6 points in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 13.0.

The Raptors are 18-15 on the road. Toronto is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game' Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 99-95 on Jan. 12. Jae Crowder scored 19 points points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaVale McGee is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Fred VanVleet averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is shooting 41.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 104.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
