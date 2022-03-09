SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta reports 1,087 in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, 7 new deaths

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 9, 2022 6:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Destination Canada looking to ramp up post-pandemic travel' Destination Canada looking to ramp up post-pandemic travel
Marsha Walden with Destination Canada joins Global News Morning Edmonton to chat about the future of tourism as COVID-19 measures are lessened in Canada.

Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continued to slowly decline Wednesday with 1,087 people in hospital with the virus.

Of that number, 78 people were receiving care in the ICU.

That’s compared to 1,106 people with COVID-19 in hospital — with 77 in the ICU — on Tuesday.

Read more: Alberta municipalities will need province’s OK for face mask or COVID-19 vaccine passport bylaws

Over the past 24 hours, seven additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported to the province, bringing Alberta’s pandemic death toll to 3,986.

During the same time frame, the province identified 552 new lab-confirmed cases from 3,069 tests. That puts the province’s positivity rate at 17.69 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Adjustments needed as COVID-19 response moves from pandemic to endemic: Hinshaw' Adjustments needed as COVID-19 response moves from pandemic to endemic: Hinshaw
There were 6,878 active cases in the province as of Wednesday’s report.

Trending Stories

As access to PCR testing is limited, officials have said both the number of new cases and active cases is likely much higher. At one point during the pandemic’s fifth wave, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the true number of cases was likely 10 times higher than what is being reported.

Read more: Alberta scraps rule requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19

When asked for an updated estimate of how many cases of COVID-19 are actually currently being detected, Hinshaw told reporters Tuesday that she did not have the information needed to provide that at the time.

Global News has followed up with Alberta Health to get that information.

To date, 529,736 Albertans have been confirmed to have had COVID-19, while 518,872 recovered.

