Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Curtis Sagmoen trial moved ahead two months

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 5:38 pm
Curtis Sagmoen will be in court next month on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Curtis Sagmoen will be in court next month on a charge of assault of a peace officer. SUBMITTED/RCMP

Curtis Sagmoen will be back in court next month to stand trial on a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

Court documents indicate the trial is rescheduled for several days starting May 3 and for several more starting June 6.

It was supposed to get underway last week but was delayed after defence counsel raised concerns about delayed disclosure of background material in the case.

Read more: Court rejects Sagmoen appeal of 2017 assault conviction

Lawyer Lisa Helps argued she needed more time to prepare for trial given the hundreds of pages of new information defence received from Crown counsel after the trial had technically already begun.

She told the court some of that new information could materially change the way it proceeds with the case.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Crown also raised concerns that delays in the case could ultimately lead to the charge being stayed if the trial doesn’t conclude in a reasonable timeline.

Read more: North Okanagan man pleads not guilty to assault of police officer

The charge relates to allegations that Sagmoen lunged at a police officer who was at his property to execute a search warrant in October 2020, pushing her against the wall of a house.

A week earlier, police took the unusual step of issuing a public warning involving Sagmoen.

RCMP warned sex trade workers not to respond to requests for service from the rural North Okanagan area where Sagmoen lived as he was under a probation order not to have contact with people who work in the sex trade.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm.

— With files from Megan Turcato

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagTrial tagCurtis Sagmoen tagpeace officer tagLawyer Lisa Helps tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers