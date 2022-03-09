Teen charged with attempted murder, arson offences after Richmond Hill apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and several arson-related offences after a fire at a Richmond Hill apartment building last month, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews responded to an apartment building on Weldrick Road West at 2:42 a.m. on Feb. 26 for a report of a fire on the third floor.

Richmond Hill firefighters rescued several people trapped in units by having them exit through windows, police said.

Residents were evacuated and the fire was extinguished.

Police said one person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal determined that the fire was intentionally set. A suspect was identified and arrested at a home in Vaughan, police said.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to a provision under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with several offences including attempted murder, arson disregard for human life, arson causing bodily harm, arson causing property damage, and aggravated assault.