Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged with attempted murder, arson offences after Richmond Hill apartment fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 3:13 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and several arson-related offences after a fire at a Richmond Hill apartment building last month, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews responded to an apartment building on Weldrick Road West at 2:42 a.m. on Feb. 26 for a report of a fire on the third floor.

Richmond Hill firefighters rescued several people trapped in units by having them exit through windows, police said.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after bikes worth $25K stolen from Toronto home

Residents were evacuated and the fire was extinguished.

Trending Stories

Police said one person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal determined that the fire was intentionally set. A suspect was identified and arrested at a home in Vaughan, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, who cannot be named due to a provision under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with several offences including attempted murder, arson disregard for human life, arson causing bodily harm, arson causing property damage, and aggravated assault.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagYork Regional Police tagArson tagAttempted Murder tagYork Region tagRichmond Hill tagRichmond Hill Fire tagRichmond Hill apartment fire tagRichmond Hill Arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers