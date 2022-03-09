Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police probe string of break-ins, mischief at downtown businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 12:41 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating a string of break-ins and mischief at downtown businesses in recent months. Global News Peterborough file

One arrest has been made in a string of break-ins and mischief at downtown Peterborough business in recent months.

On Tuesday night before 8 pm., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a suspicious person trying to enter a locked business in the area of Charlotte and Water streets. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Read more: Arrest made in downtown Peterborough armed bank robbery

A search ensued and the suspect was found returning to the business where he resisted arrested by striking officers.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Windows smashed

Police continue to investigate a string of front windows being smashed at businesses over the past several months.

Trending Stories

Police say they have been made aware of nine incidents — two of them at a Hunter Street business on Jan. 15, as well as several incidents at another business in the area of Hunter Street West and Water Street on Feb. 19 and at a business in the Hunter Street West and Aylmer Street area on March 7 around 6:30 a.m.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate rash of business break-ins, 1 arrested

Anyone with information is asked to Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Peterborough business owners frustrated with spike in crime' Downtown Peterborough business owners frustrated with spike in crime
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagVandalism tagBreak In tagMischief tagdowntown Peterborough tagwindows smashed tagPeterborough businesses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers