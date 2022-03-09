Peterborough police probe string of break-ins, mischief at downtown businesses

Send this page to someone via email

One arrest has been made in a string of break-ins and mischief at downtown Peterborough business in recent months.

On Tuesday night before 8 pm., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a suspicious person trying to enter a locked business in the area of Charlotte and Water streets. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

A search ensued and the suspect was found returning to the business where he resisted arrested by striking officers.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

Windows smashed

Police continue to investigate a string of front windows being smashed at businesses over the past several months.

Police say they have been made aware of nine incidents — two of them at a Hunter Street business on Jan. 15, as well as several incidents at another business in the area of Hunter Street West and Water Street on Feb. 19 and at a business in the Hunter Street West and Aylmer Street area on March 7 around 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

