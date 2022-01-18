Peterborough police investigate rash of business break-ins, 1 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say they responded to several break-ins at businesses over the weekend, one of which led to an arrest.

Around midnight Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a broken window at a George Street South business. Police determined nothing had been stolen from the business.

Read more: Peterborough police seek man following theft from Millbrook business

Officers followed a trail of footprints in the snow to another business on Lansdowne Street East where they found another broken window at a business with someone inside.

Police deployed K9 Gryphon who located the suspect in the basement.

A 23-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

No name was released. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 17.

Hunter St. West

Police are investigating two break-ins at businesses on Hunter Street West.

In one incident, a store window was broken and the business was rummaged. Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

On Saturday, a store window was smashed and the business was entered. It’s believed the incident occurred between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Story continues below advertisement