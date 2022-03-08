Power-play production a peculiar problem for Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Of all the problems that could have plagued the Edmonton Oilers this season, a sputtering power play was low down on the list of possibilities.

But that’s where the team is at as a lack of production with the man advantage has hurt the Oilers recently. They’re a measly 2 for 21 on the power play the last five games, including going 0 for 4 Monday night in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.

“I don’t think we were close last night,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said after Tuesday’s practice.

“I don’t think we were anywhere near where we needed to be on our power play, specifically early in the game.”

“We weren’t very crisp. I think that’s an easy fix. I think just having more of a simpler mindset out there,” said Oilers forward Evander Kane.

The power play was the main focus of Tuesday’s practice. After working at opposite ends of the ice, the two units went to work in the same zone with each using half the ice.

“We had a good chat this morning, went out there and created some different looks for ourselves,” Kane said.

“We’ll try to bring that into the game tomorrow night and hopefully have some success with it.”

“I think we can do a better job in the faceoff circle, establishing an early shot,” Woodcroft added.

“Our breakouts can improve in terms of our entry success level, as can our ability to move pucks under pressure.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our breakouts can improve in terms of our entry success level, as can our ability to move pucks under pressure."

Injuries are also hurting power-play production. Point-men Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie were both out Monday. Bouchard should be back for Wednesday’s game against Washington while Barrie is considered day-to-day.

However, forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is not coming back anytime soon. Woodcroft said he remains out week-to-week. He was injured Feb. 26 against Florida.

You can listen to the Oilers game against the Capitals on Wednesday live on 630 CHED beginning with the Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The game gets underway at 6 p.m.