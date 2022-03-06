Josh Archibald feels ready to return to Edmonton Oilers lineup

Josh Archibald could soon play a game for the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old forward hasn’t played this season. After feeling unwell in training camp, Archibald was diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“On the medical side of things, I think it’s different for everybody and everybody handles it differently. Whether I had full-blown myocarditis or just a real mild case, you’ll never know. Some doctors say one thing, some doctors say another,” Archibald explained after practice on Sunday.

Archibald has spent most of the season with his wife and children in Nebraska. Recently, he’s been skating and now feels poised to return to game action. Sunday was his first practice with his teammates.

“I know I only skated with the team today, but it’s not like I haven’t been doing things. I am in shape. All my tests results coming back with the training staff show that I’m back where I was coming in for training camp. My cardio and everything like that is where it needs to be to play in game,” said Archibald. “When management and coaches think I’m ready to play, I’m ready to play.”

“We’re at the early stages of getting him up and running,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I thought it was a positive sign that he was out there today in practice. We’ll take it one day at a time with him”

Tests done in the fall showed that Archibald had COVID at some point last summer. He remains unvaccinated.

“It was a personal decision that my family and I thought was the best for us going forward,” said Archibald.

“Complete non-issue. He’s a valued teammate and guys are happy to see him,” Woodcroft said.

“I think from the very beginning everybody’s been very supportive. I never gave backlash to when guys were getting the shot. Nobody gave me backlash when I said I didn’t,” added Archibald.

Goaltender Mike Smith missed Sunday’s practice with a stomach flu. Stuart Skinner has been called up from Bakersfield and will join the Oilers for their game in Calgary on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).