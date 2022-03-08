COVID-19: New hospitalized case and outbreak reported in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 28 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:20 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 61 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 4.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 28 since Monday.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 123 — up from 122 reported on Monday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,743 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday afternoon reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 — one more since Monday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Tuesday reported 217 cumulative hospitalized cases (four more) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 27 more since Monday. The 5,559 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 331,673 (+103) doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.9 per cent have two doses and 54.6 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.9 per cent have two doses and 54.6 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 61.9 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 61.9 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.1 per cent have two doses.

55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.1 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13.5 per cent have three doses.

83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13.5 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,507 residents have received a first dose while 118,827 have received two doses and 77,346 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported Tuesday at a congregate living facility in the city (No. 27).

Active outbreaks:

Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home reported three residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19.

in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home reported three residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak had six active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally-run facility on Monday.

in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak had six active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally-run facility on Monday. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

There have been 946 cases (four more since Monday) associated with 110 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 78 cases in the past 30 days and 10 cases over the past seven days.

