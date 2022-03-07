Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Courtenay, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a homicide after an 80-year-old woman was found dead in a residence in Courtenay, B.C.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, paramedics were called to a 26th Street home for reports of a woman in “medical distress,” but instead, found what they believed to be a victim of murder, police said in a Monday news release.

A 55-year-old man who was known to the woman was arrested at the scene, charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody, said Comox Valley RCMP.

“Investigators are still in the area gathering evidence today and being assisted by the North Island Integrated Forensic Identification Section,” said Const. Monika Terragni in the news release.

“They will be diligently working on this to determine the series of events leading to this tragedy.”

Police said they believe the incident to be isolated and there is no risk to the public at this time.

