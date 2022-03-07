2-year-old girl found dead at Prince Albert, Sask. home

Send this page to someone via email

The death of an infant in Prince Albert, Sask., is under police investigation.

Prince Albert police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious infant at a residence in the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue West on Sunday afternoon.

A two-year-old girl was found dead.

Police have not released her name or a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Police have not released any further details as they continue to investigate.