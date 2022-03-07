Menu

Canada

2-year-old girl found dead at Prince Albert, Sask. home

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 3:22 pm
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a truck with an infant inside was briefly stolen in Prince Albert last week. View image in full screen
Police have not yet said what caused the death of a two-year-old girl in Prince Albert, Sask., on Sunday afternoon. File / Global News

The death of an infant in Prince Albert, Sask., is under police investigation.

Prince Albert police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious infant at a residence in the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue West on Sunday afternoon.

A two-year-old girl was found dead.

Police have not released her name or a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Police have not released any further details as they continue to investigate.

Saskatchewan News tagPrince Albert tagPrince Albert Police tagPrince Albert Saskatchewan tagPrince Albert Police Service tagprince albert news tagInfant Death tagPrince Albert Infant Death tag

