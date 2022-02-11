Prince Albert police investigating infant’s death, father charged

Send this page to someone via email

A Prince Albert father has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.

According to a media release, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) received a complaint of a family dispute on Thursday at 5:44 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of 23rd Street West.

One person was taken to police cells.

Just before 11 a.m. that same morning, police went back to the home for a report of a homicide involving a child. When they arrived, police located the infant’s body.

Kaij Brass, who police identified as the father of the deceased, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Brass appeared in court Friday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday and police continue to investigate.

In the release, PAPS said following an administrative review into the initial response at the home on Thursday morning, an investigation was ordered by PAPS chief Jonathan Bergen under S. 54.1 of The Police Act.

The Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission has been notified and is investigating.

“The death of a child is a tragedy that leaves family and loved ones devastated. As an organization, there is nothing we can say to lessen the grief and torment at this shocking loss of a deeply loved child from our community,” PAPS added.

PAPS expects there will be questions going forward, and said while they can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation, they trust and support an independent review of the police response in this file and are committed to transparency and accountability.

