Crime

Second arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 11:37 am
Two people are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Byron Bear in Prince Albert, Sask. View image in full screen
Two people are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Byron Bear in Prince Albert, Sask. Supplied / Prince Albert Police Service

A second arrest has been made in Prince Albert, Sask., as police continue their investigation into the death of Byron Bear.

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Read more: Prince Albert police planning to combat crime trends, 18 homicides with 20 victims in 2 years

The previous day, police said they were called to a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East for a report of gunshots.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault.

On Thursday, police said Bear was a victim of a homicide at the residence.

Read more: Prince Albert police investigating homicide after weapons call

Raine Farrow, 23, was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday and appeared in court the following day.

On Thursday, police charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.

Police said the investigation into Bear’s death continues.

