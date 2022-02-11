Second arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second arrest has been made in Prince Albert, Sask., as police continue their investigation into the death of Byron Bear.

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

The previous day, police said they were called to a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East for a report of gunshots.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault.

On Thursday, police said Bear was a victim of a homicide at the residence.

Raine Farrow, 23, was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday and appeared in court the following day.

On Thursday, police charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.

Police said the investigation into Bear’s death continues.

