Environment Canada warns of freezing rain in London, Ont. region Monday

Those in the London, Ont., region can expect some icy conditions Monday with freezing rain in the morning and the potential for freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for a portion of southwestern Ontario stretching from the Waterloo region down to Windsor, including London and Middlesex County.

The messy weather could result in icy and slippery surfaces.

According to meteorologists, patchy freezing rain is expected throughout Monday morning before transitioning to rain as the temperature rises. However, the rain is expected to change over to snow or possibly freezing drizzle as the temperature falls again in the afternoon.

In London, the temperature is expected to climb to a high of 1 C by noon on Monday before dropping below freezing by 4 p.m. and continuing to fall throughout the evening and overnight.

A high of 1 C is also expected Tuesday, with an overnight low of -7 C, before the temperature climbs to 6 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday.