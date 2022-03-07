Menu

Weather

‘Messy mix of precipitation’ expected for Toronto on Monday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 6:21 am
A women, seen through a window, takes cover with her umbrella as both snow and rain fall in the streets of Toronto on Friday, Feb. 24, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A women, seen through a window, takes cover with her umbrella as both snow and rain fall in the streets of Toronto on Friday, Feb. 24, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

Environment Canada says a “messy mix of precipitation” is expected to move through Toronto and southern Ontario on Monday.

The weather agency said it has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

They said precipitation is expected to begin Monday morning as a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

By the early afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb above the freezing mark — especially near the lake — and precipitation will change over to rain.

Wet snow is expected by the late afternoon before ending in the evening, the weather agency said.

Read more: Environment Canada issues wind warning for Toronto

Meanwhile, to the west and south in Ontario, a freezing rain warning is in effect for areas such as Peel, Halton, Hamilton to London and Windsor.

Motorists are advised to give themselves extra time for both the morning and afternoon commutes.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” Environment Canada said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions.”

