Weather

Regina residents treated to special weather phenomenon known as light pillars

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 8:14 pm
Light pillars light up Regina sky. View image in full screen
Light pillars light up Regina sky. Allan Barilla/Facebook

No that wasn’t an alien spaceship beaming down to earth.

It was a light pillar.

Regina residents treated to special weather phenomenon known as light pillars - image View image in full screen
Allan Barilla/Facebook

The optical illusion which seems to shoot beams of light into the night sky is caused by ice crystals that form in the air, acting as a mirror to reflect lights below.

Read more: Photographer credits Alberta cold snap for stunning images of light phenomenon

The ground light sources are often street lights, however the bright lights of Mosaic Stadium provided the most prominent light pillar Saturday night in Regina.

Light pillar shines above Regina’s Mosaic Stadium View image in full screen
Light pillar shines above Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

Residents around the city took incredible photos.

Light pillar shines above Regina’s Mosaic Stadium View image in full screen
Light pillar shines above Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

Global Weather anchor Carla Bosacki says, “when light pillars are shining, people are often perplexed by what they are seeing. From the ground it looks like they are shooting hundreds of feet into the air when in reality they are shining miles high into the atmosphere.”

Light pillars dazzle in prairie night sky. View image in full screen
Light pillars dazzle in prairie night sky. NWR Weather/Twitter

This illusion is not uncommon in cold weather climates.

The prairies provide perfect conditions for light pillars with snow, minimal wind and frigid temperatures.

