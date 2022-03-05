SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ukraine solidarity rally set for Vancouver as war with Russia intensifies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 3:16 pm
Demonstrators gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery in support of Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26. View image in full screen
Demonstrators gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery in support of Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26. Emad Agahi / Global News

Vancouver is set to play host to the latest in a series of rallies in support of the people of Ukraine on Saturday, as Russia’s war with the Eastern European country escalates.

Demonstrators are set to gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s north plaza at 1 p.m.

Read more: Partial ceasefire collapses as Ukraine, Russia trade blame over civilian evacuations

“The war is not over — the bombs are still killing civilians in Ukraine. People are losing their homes, savings, assets, and most importantly — their lives,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post for the event.

Click to play video: 'More than 1,000 rally against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Downtown Vancouver' More than 1,000 rally against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Downtown Vancouver
More than 1,000 rally against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Downtown Vancouver

“It is our duty as people of this city to show support and stand in a united front against Russian invasion and annexation of a sovereign state.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver Russian Community Centre vandalized with blue and yellow paint

Organizers are also calling on supporters to donate to Ukrainian aid and to pressure Canadian politicians to take a stronger stance against Russia.

Last Saturday, huge crowds descended on the same public square to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

Read more: How British Columbians can help Ukrainians as fighting with Russia intensifies

Another rally is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagProtest tagRally tagUkraine invasion tagDemonstration tagUkraine war tagsolidarity tagSupport For Ukraine tagrussian invasoin tagukraine solidarity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers