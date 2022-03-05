Ukraine solidarity rally set for Vancouver as war with Russia intensifies

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver is set to play host to the latest in a series of rallies in support of the people of Ukraine on Saturday, as Russia’s war with the Eastern European country escalates.

Demonstrators are set to gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s north plaza at 1 p.m.

“The war is not over — the bombs are still killing civilians in Ukraine. People are losing their homes, savings, assets, and most importantly — their lives,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post for the event.

“It is our duty as people of this city to show support and stand in a united front against Russian invasion and annexation of a sovereign state.”

Organizers are also calling on supporters to donate to Ukrainian aid and to pressure Canadian politicians to take a stronger stance against Russia.

Last Saturday, huge crowds descended on the same public square to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

Another rally is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza.