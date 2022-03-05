SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian cities

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 2:29 am
Click to play video: 'Ukrainians resist as Russia hammers major cities' Ukrainians resist as Russia hammers major cities
WATCH: Ukrainians resist as Russia hammers major cities

Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian cities that have suffered heavy casualties during the deadly invasion that has now entered its 10th day.

Russian state media announced the defence ministry approved the ceasefire to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha. The ceasefire take effect at 9 a.m. Kyiv time, the ministry was quoted as saying.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed the two cities were preparing for evacuations shortly after the ministry’s announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Zelenskyy criticizes NATO for refusing to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

It was not immediately clear from the ministry’s vaguely worded statement how long the evacuation routes would remain open, and Podoliak did not clarify.

Trending Stories

Ukraine’s defence ministry on Friday evening quoted a statement from Podoliak who said a “working group” had been set up with representatives of Ukraine and Russia to evacuate people from affected areas.

The International Red Cross was acting as a mediator between the two sides, according to Podoliak.

Mariupol, a strategic port city in southeastern Ukraine, and the eastern town of Volnovakha have both been surrounded by Russian troops and have suffered heavy shelling, killing dozens of citizens, Ukrainian officials say.

The head of Ukraine’s security council, Oleksiy Danilov, had called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting, calling such corridors “question No. 1.”

Click to play video: 'Moscow defiant as global condemnation of Ukraine invasion heats up' Moscow defiant as global condemnation of Ukraine invasion heats up
Moscow defiant as global condemnation of Ukraine invasion heats up

The corridors were discussed during the second round of ceasefire talks held on Thursday between Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian side had made the issue a key demand heading into the negotiations.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to civilian evacuations, the corridors will also allow food and medicine to be delivered to the wounded, as well as military troops, medical workers and government officials who remain behind.

Russian media, quoting the defence ministry, said its forces are continuing a “broad offensive” across Ukraine despite the partial ceasefires.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagrussia invades ukraine tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia war tagMariupol tagUkraine Ceasefire tagrussia ceasefire tagVolnovakha tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers