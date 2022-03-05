Menu

Police investigating fatal snowmobile crash in eastern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2022 12:47 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

Provincial police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in eastern Ontario.

The force’s Killaloe detachment says the collision on private property in the town was reported early Friday afternoon.

Read more: 23-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash on Six Mile Lake in Ontario

It says the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police didn’t identify the deceased.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

Police say the office of the province’s chief coroner has ordered a post mortem.

