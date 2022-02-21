Menu

Canada

23-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash on Six Mile Lake in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 7:51 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police snowmobile. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police snowmobile. OPP/Twitter

Police say a 23-year-old man has died from an overnight snowmobile crash on Six Mile Lake in southern Ontario.

They say officers responded to the crash at the west shoreline of Walpole Island just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say one of the two men on the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a Toronto trauma hospital.

Read more: Police investigate fatal two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township

Investigators identified the man who died as Kye Linssen, 23, of Oro-Medonte Township, Ont.

They say the second man, who is also 23, remains in hospital.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
