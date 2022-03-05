Menu

Traffic

Roads around Queen’s Park closed as a ‘precaution,’ Toronto police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 11:28 am
Toronto Police have closed the roads around Queen's Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police have closed the roads around Queen's Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Marc Cormier / Global News

Toronto police have closed the roads around Queen’s Park on Saturday as a “precaution,” saying “demonstrations will be taking place in the city this weekend.”

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the force said Queen’s Park Crescent from College Street to Bloor Street has been closed.

Read more: Ontario transportation ministry says it suspended vehicles, seized plates during convoy protests

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one lane of traffic would be closed in each direction on University Avenue from College Street to Dundas Street.

“We will continue to assess the situation and make adjustments where needed,” the tweet read.

In an email to Global News, Toronto police said the roads were closed “as a precaution, and to ensure we protect those areas.”

The roads would still be open to foot traffic, police said.

“We will re-open when we are able to,” the email read.

Toronto Police tagToronto tagQueen's Park tagFreedom Convoy tagTrucker Convoy tagTPS tagConvoy tagTrucker Protest tagAnti-Mandate Protests tagpolice queens park tagtoronto police road closure tag

