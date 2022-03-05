Roads around Queen’s Park closed as a ‘precaution,’ Toronto police say

Toronto police have closed the roads around Queen’s Park on Saturday as a “precaution,” saying “demonstrations will be taking place in the city this weekend.”
In a series of tweets on Saturday, the force said Queen’s Park Crescent from College Street to Bloor Street has been closed.
Police said one lane of traffic would be closed in each direction on University Avenue from College Street to Dundas Street.
“We will continue to assess the situation and make adjustments where needed,” the tweet read.
In an email to Global News, Toronto police said the roads were closed “as a precaution, and to ensure we protect those areas.”
The roads would still be open to foot traffic, police said.
“We will re-open when we are able to,” the email read.
