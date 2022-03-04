1,164 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital Friday, 8 new deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

There were 1,164 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, Alberta Health reported. That a slight decrease from 1,204 people in hospital with the virus on Thursday.

Of the people hospitalized, 77 of them were receiving care on the province’s ICUs. That’s down from 80 people on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the province. That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 3,954.

After 502 new cases were confirmed Friday, the number of active cases in Alberta sits at 7,646.

As access to PCR testing is restricted, officials believe the actual number of new and current cases is much higher.

The province conducted 2,492 COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours, putting the province’s positivity rate at 19.14 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 527,604 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 516,004 have recovered.