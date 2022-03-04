SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1,164 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital Friday, 8 new deaths reported

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 4, 2022 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: ‘Good level’ of protection against Omicron in community, Tam says' COVID-19: ‘Good level’ of protection against Omicron in community, Tam says
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday she believes there is a “good level” of protection against the Omicron variant in the community, but cautioned that officials may need to re-evaluate the risk to Canadians if another variant emerges.

There were 1,164 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, Alberta Health reported. That a slight decrease from 1,204 people in hospital with the virus on Thursday.

Of the people hospitalized, 77 of them were receiving care on the province’s ICUs. That’s down from 80 people on Thursday.

Read more: Pre-departure PCR tests reveal four Brier competitors positive for COVID-19

Over the past 24 hours, eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the province. That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 3,954.

After 502 new cases were confirmed Friday, the number of active cases in Alberta sits at 7,646.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canada should focus on ‘easing societal disruptions’ as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline, Tam says' Canada should focus on ‘easing societal disruptions’ as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline, Tam says
Story continues below advertisement

As access to PCR testing is restricted, officials believe the actual number of new and current cases is much higher.

The province conducted 2,492 COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours, putting the province’s positivity rate at 19.14 per cent.

Read more: Hybrid return-to-work setup not guaranteed for Alberta public servants

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 527,604 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 516,004 have recovered.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta COVID tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagalberta covid update tagAlberta coronavirus stats tagalberta covid numbers tagAlberta COVID stats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers