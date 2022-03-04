Antisemitic graffiti found in Markham on 3 separate occasions, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found in Markham on three separate occasions.

Police said they have responded to three incidents in the past two months involving graffiti being spray-painted on signs and a building in the area of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard.

On Jan. 9, signs were located with with black spray paint at Simonston Park, police said.

On Jan. 12, blue spray paint was found on a school on Simonston Boulevard and on Feb. 19, blue spray paint was found on the same school again.

“The messages on the signs and a building were antisemitic and investigators believe these incidents are hate motivated,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

