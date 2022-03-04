Patrick Brown’s decision whether to enter the Conservative race coming ‘soon’

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — A spokesman for Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he will soon make a decision about whether to enter the Conservative party leadership race.

Gary Collins says Brown is pleased with the rules the party’s leadership election organizing committee has released so far on how long candidates will have to sign up members.

The party says candidates will have until April 19 to enter the race and until June 3 to submit membership applications.

The new leader will be named Sept. 10.

Brown, a former Conservative MP, led the Ontario Progressive Conservatives from 2015 to 2018, when he stepped down over allegations of sexual misconduct that he denies.

He was elected as Brampton’s mayor later that year and he is up for re-election in October.

“Mayor Brown is pleased with the rules that allow for an extended membership sign up period,” Collins said in a statement Friday.

“He believes that the party needs to be open for all Canadians of every walk of life to join and participate in this election,” he added.

“He has not made a decision to run yet, but he hopes to make a decision soon after consulting with family, friends and Brampton residents.”