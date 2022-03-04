Menu

Politics

Patrick Brown’s decision whether to enter the Conservative race coming ‘soon’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Jean Charest says he wants to know CPC leadership race rules before making decision on if he’ll run' Jean Charest says he wants to know CPC leadership race rules before making decision on if he’ll run
WATCH ABOVE: Jean Charest says he wants to know CPC leadership race rules before making decision on if he'll run

OTTAWA — A spokesman for Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he will soon make a decision about whether to enter the Conservative party leadership race.

Gary Collins says Brown is pleased with the rules the party’s leadership election organizing committee has released so far on how long candidates will have to sign up members.

The party says candidates will have until April 19 to enter the race and until June 3 to submit membership applications.

The new leader will be named Sept. 10.

Read more: Conservatives to choose their next leader in September, rules for race adopted

Brown, a former Conservative MP, led the Ontario Progressive Conservatives from 2015 to 2018, when he stepped down over allegations of sexual misconduct that he denies.

He was elected as Brampton’s mayor later that year and he is up for re-election in October.

“Mayor Brown is pleased with the rules that allow for an extended membership sign up period,” Collins said in a statement Friday.

“He believes that the party needs to be open for all Canadians of every walk of life to join and participate in this election,” he added.

“He has not made a decision to run yet, but he hopes to make a decision soon after consulting with family, friends and Brampton residents.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
