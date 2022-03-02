Menu

Politics

Conservatives to choose their next leader in September, rules for race adopted

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 11:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Jean Charest says he wants to know CPC leadership race rules before making decision on if he’ll run' Jean Charest says he wants to know CPC leadership race rules before making decision on if he’ll run
WATCH: Jean Charest says he wants to know CPC leadership race rules before making decision on if he'll run

The Conservatives will elect their next leader by Sept. 10, the party announced Wednesday after adopting the rules for its third leadership race in six years.

Prospective candidates will have until Apr. 19 to send in their applications, at a cost of $200,000, along with a $100,000 deposit to ensure compliance with the rules. The deposit will be refunded after the contest is over.

Membership applications will be open until June 3, with ballots to be mailed to party members in late July or early August.

Pierre Poilievre, an Ottawa-area member of Parliament, is the only confirmed candidate in the race for the Conservative leadership.

Read more: Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre says he is running for prime minister

Current Interim Leader Candice Bergen has not said if she intends to run for the permanent position.

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is currently being wooed by Conservatives to enter the leadership race, but Charest said Wednesday at a meet-and-greet event with MPs in Ottawa that he wanted to see the rules of the contest first before making a decision.

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was ousted from the role last month by his caucus after MPs signed a petition triggering a leadership review.

Anger against his leadership had been simmering for months, sparked by September’s disappointing election results.

Bergen was voted as O’Toole’s interim replacement hours after he was given the boot.

–With files from Saba Aziz

Click to play video: 'Conservatives enter third leadership race in 6 years' Conservatives enter third leadership race in 6 years
Conservatives enter third leadership race in 6 years – Feb 3, 2022
