Crime

RCMP seize suitcase full of cash at Winnipeg airport

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 2:17 pm
Cash seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Cash seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP found a suitcase full of cash at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the airport around 5:15 a.m., where they tracked down the owner of the suitcase in the departure area.

A 20-year-old man from St. Catherine’s, Ont., was arrested and is in custody facing a charge of possessing proceeds of crime. Police said a search of his carry-on luggage led to the seizure of even more cash and a number of cell phones.

The man’s flight was destined for Toronto.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
