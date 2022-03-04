RCMP seize suitcase full of cash at Winnipeg airport

Manitoba RCMP found a suitcase full of cash at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Friday morning.
Police said they were called to the airport around 5:15 a.m., where they tracked down the owner of the suitcase in the departure area.
A 20-year-old man from St. Catherine’s, Ont., was arrested and is in custody facing a charge of possessing proceeds of crime. Police said a search of his carry-on luggage led to the seizure of even more cash and a number of cell phones.
The man’s flight was destined for Toronto.
Police continue to investigate.
