Drugs, cash seized by Manitoba RCMP in Flin Flon traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after Flin Flon RCMP seized drugs, cash and other contraband during a traffic stop on Oct. 7.

Police said an officer recognized a driver as a man with an outstanding warrant, so the vehicle was pulled over and the man was arrested. A search of his person turned up a knife, crack cocaine and cash, and a further search of the vehicle led to 21 grams of cocaine, more cash and drug paraphernalia.

Read more: RCMP look for suspect after armed robbery at Flin Flon liquor store

The driver, 57, of Schist Lake, Man., is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply — as well as several Highway Traffic Act fines.

Story continues below advertisement

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate.

2:07 Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021