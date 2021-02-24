RCMP look for suspect after armed robbery at Flin Flon liquor store

Send this page to someone via email

Police have one man in custody and are looking for a second suspect following an armed robbery at a Flin Flon, Man. liquor store earlier this month.

RCMP say two men, one armed with a machete, demanded cash from an employee at the Manitoba Liquor Mart on Hapnot Street around 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

While no money was handed over, police say the men were able to steal some bottles of alcohol.

Police say the man with the machete was quickly arrested.

Police recovered the machete during the first suspect’s arrest. RCMP Handout

David Ross, 25, of Flin Flon, is facing a number of charges including robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police are asking for help locating the second suspect.

The wanted man was wearing a black “Hustlegang” sweatshirt, a dark New York Yankees baseball hat, a black facial covering, and grey boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

