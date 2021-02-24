Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP look for suspect after armed robbery at Flin Flon liquor store

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 5:33 pm
RCMP are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a liquor store in Flin Flon Feb. 11.
RCMP are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a liquor store in Flin Flon Feb. 11. RCMP Handout

Police have one man in custody and are looking for a second suspect following an armed robbery at a Flin Flon, Man. liquor store earlier this month.

RCMP say two men, one armed with a machete, demanded cash from an employee at the Manitoba Liquor Mart on Hapnot Street around 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

Read more: Student charged in stabbing at Somerset, Man., high school

While no money was handed over, police say the men were able to steal some bottles of alcohol.

Police say the man with the machete was quickly arrested.

Police recovered the machete during the first suspect’s arrest.
Police recovered the machete during the first suspect’s arrest. RCMP Handout

David Ross, 25, of Flin Flon, is facing a number of charges including robbery with an offensive weapon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking for help locating the second suspect.

Read more: Winnipeg senior accused of stabbing son, say police

The wanted man was wearing a black “Hustlegang” sweatshirt, a dark New York Yankees baseball hat, a black facial covering, and grey boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPMacheteFlin Flon RCMPDavid RossFlin Flon Robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers