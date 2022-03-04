Ontario providing up to $11.5 million to help businesses affected by Ottawa blockade

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is providing up to $11.5 million to support local businesses affected by the Ottawa convoy blockade.

In a statement issued Friday, the government said it is allocating $10 million for business grants and $1.5 million for Ottawa Tourism.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to help pay for non-deferrable operating expenses that were incurred during the blockade, officials said.

The $1.5 million for Ottawa Tourism will help the city “reinforce its brand as a world-class city while encouraging visitor and tourism spending in the National Capital Region,” the statement said.

Read more: Ontario lifts state of emergency as feds ending use of Emergencies Act

The organization will launch a campaign that “inspires consumer confidence” and encourages visitors to come in the peak spring and summer seasons, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

“For weeks, the city of Ottawa was under siege from an illegal blockade, impacting business owners and workers through no fault of their own,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in the statement.

“Our government has always stood with hard-working Ontario small business owners, and we have committed to supporting the City of Ottawa and to helping businesses recover.”

Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod said the grants for businesses will provide “the relief they need to recover quickly.”

NEW 👇Today I announced $11.5M to support Ottawa businesses and tourism impacted by the illegal occupation of our City.https://t.co/dWPj7Shdtd — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) March 4, 2022

“Today’s announcement will help Ottawa — and the small businesses at the heart of our community — get ready to welcome visitors for the spring and summer tourist seasons,” she continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are sending a strong signal that the nation’s capital is open for business and ready to welcome the world to Ontario.”

The non-profit organization Invest Ottawa will administer the business grants. Information about how to apply will be available on their website.

The federal government previously announced that small businesses could apply for up to $10,000 for non-deferrable operational costs for a total of up to $20 million.

— With files from The Canadian Press